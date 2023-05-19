UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Considers May 9 Incident As Attack On Country

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:22 PM

MQM-P considers May 9 incident as attack on country

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said the party considered the May 9 attacks on the army's installations as the attacks on the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has said the party considered the May 9 attacks on the army's installations as the attacks on the country.

In a statement issued here on Friday, MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said under a well planned conspiracy the army was being maligned through propaganda.

However, he observed, the May 9 incidents had unmasked the veil of a political party, a reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He announced that the MQM-P would organize a demonstration on May 21 to condemn the May 9 attacks and to express solidarity with the Pakistan army.

Separately, in a statement released here on Friday Pakistan Peoples Party's (PPP's) MPA Abdul Jabbar Khan also condemned the May 9 attacks and ransacking of the military's installations.

He said PTI was practising the politics of chaos and now those recent incidents had exposed the party's violent nature.

The MPA said the government should expose the faces who were calling the shots on that day and punish them according to the law.

