MQM-P contests from 86 UC in LG election

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The candidates of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are contesting in the upcoming local government elections from 86 Union Committees for the seats of chairman and vice chairman in the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) which consists of 160 UCs.

According to the details of the candidates released by the MQM-P, the party's candidates have landed in the electoral fray in 7 UCs out of 18 in Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) Nerunkot, 17 out of 19 in TMC Mian Sarfaraz and all 18 UCs in TMC Paretabad.

Those 3 TMCs are based in City taluka and parts of Hyderabad Rural taluka.

Likewise, in mostly Latifabad taluka based TMC Sachal Sarmast the MQM-P has fielded candidates on the seats of chairman and vice chairman in 14 out of 18 UCs while the party is contesting on all the seats of 18 UCS in TMC Shah Latifabad.

In the Latifabad taluka and Qasimabad taluka based TMC Hussainabad, MQM-P has its candidates on the seats of chairman and vice chairman in 8 out of 18 UCs.

Meanwhile, only 2 UCs each are being contested by MQM-Ps candidates in TMC Tando Jam and TMC Tando Fazal.

The former TMC consists of 16 UCs and the latter 17 UCs.

As per the statistics released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, chairman and vice chairman have returned unopposed on 18 UCs out of 160 UCs of HMC.

All those uncontested candidates reportedly belong to the Pakistan Peoples Party.