MQM-P Decides Its Candidates For NA, PS Seats In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.
A party's office bearer informed here on Friday that party tickets were being given to Naseem Akhtar, Syed Waseem Hussain, and advocate Dilawar Qureshi for NA-218, NA-219, and NA-220, respectively.
Both Hussain and Qureshi were previously elected on the NA and PS seats, respectively, for one term in 2013. Meanwhile, he said that the party was giving the tickets to Sajid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed Rajput, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Kamran Shafique, Rashid Khan, and Nasir Qureshi for PS-60, PS-61, PS-62, PS-63, PS-64 and PS-65, respectively.
Qaimkhani was elected as an MPA in 2013 and as an MNA in 2018 while Qureshi served one term as a legislator in the Provincial Assembly from 2018 to 2023.
Recent Stories
LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers
SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'
Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad
Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students
Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail
Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers2 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'2 minutes ago
-
Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad2 minutes ago
-
Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC2 minutes ago
-
Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori5 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal5 minutes ago
-
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students5 minutes ago
-
Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted5 minutes ago
-
DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail11 minutes ago
-
Need to create atmosphere of love, tolerance: Caretaker Punjab Minister for Auqaf Syed Azfar Ali Nas ..11 minutes ago
-
PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign11 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner11 minutes ago