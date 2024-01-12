Open Menu

MQM-P Decides Its Candidates For NA, PS Seats In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2024 | 09:45 PM

MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.

A party's office bearer informed here on Friday that party tickets were being given to Naseem Akhtar, Syed Waseem Hussain, and advocate Dilawar Qureshi for NA-218, NA-219, and NA-220, respectively.

Both Hussain and Qureshi were previously elected on the NA and PS seats, respectively, for one term in 2013. Meanwhile, he said that the party was giving the tickets to Sajid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed Rajput, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Kamran Shafique, Rashid Khan, and Nasir Qureshi for PS-60, PS-61, PS-62, PS-63, PS-64 and PS-65, respectively.

Qaimkhani was elected as an MPA in 2013 and as an MNA in 2018 while Qureshi served one term as a legislator in the Provincial Assembly from 2018 to 2023.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh National Assembly Provincial Assembly Hyderabad Nasir Rashid Khan Iftikhar Ahmed 2018 From NA-218 NA-219 NA-220 PS-60 PS-61 PS-62 PS-63 PS-64 PS-65

Recent Stories

LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against r ..

LHC reserved verdict on Fawad's petition against rejection of nomination papers

2 minutes ago
 SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Ea ..

SC dismisses APML's appeal for election symbol 'Eagle'

2 minutes ago
 Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in ..

Polio drops administered to 1,099,143 children in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve law & order situation ..

Steps being taken to improve law & order situation in Ziarat district: DC

2 minutes ago
 Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost econom ..

Pak-Malaysia bilateral cooperation to boost economies: Governor Sindh Kamran Kha ..

5 minutes ago
 Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness ..

Kashmir Consultative Committees to raise awareness at grassroots level: Mushaal

5 minutes ago
DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pin ..

DC urges Transport Secretary to start Peoples, Pink bus services for students

5 minutes ago
 Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent ..

Rajab Al-Murajab to start on Saturday as crescent sighted

5 minutes ago
 DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawa ..

DIG prisons plant saplings in the premises of Nawabshah jail

11 minutes ago
 Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passion ..

Multan Sultans excited to play in front of passionate home fans

10 minutes ago
 PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched elec ..

PPP candidate Aajiz Dhamrah formally launched election campaign

11 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: ..

Abdullahpur Flyover near completion with Rs.1.36b: Commissioner

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan