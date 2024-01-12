MQM-P decides its candidates for NA, PS seats in Hyderabad

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided its candidates for the 3 seats of the National Assembly and 6 six seats of the Sindh Assembly in Hyderabad.

A party's office bearer informed here on Friday that party tickets were being given to Naseem Akhtar, Syed Waseem Hussain, and advocate Dilawar Qureshi for NA-218, NA-219, and NA-220, respectively.

Both Hussain and Qureshi were previously elected on the NA and PS seats, respectively, for one term in 2013. Meanwhile, he said that the party was giving the tickets to Sajid Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed Rajput, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Kamran Shafique, Rashid Khan, and Nasir Qureshi for PS-60, PS-61, PS-62, PS-63, PS-64 and PS-65, respectively.

Qaimkhani was elected as an MPA in 2013 and as an MNA in 2018 while Qureshi served one term as a legislator in the Provincial Assembly from 2018 to 2023.