MQM-P Delegation Calls On Governor

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

MQM-P delegation calls on Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2021 ) :A 3-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at Governor House here on Friday.

The delegation was comprised of MQM-P's Senior Deputy Convener Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed Jamil and Wasim Akhtar.

The delegation expressed its reservation over the slow pace of work on development projects under the Karachi Transformation Plan and discussed other civic issues in detail.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the projects of the metropolis would certainly be completed because the Prime Minister has special interest in the development of the city.

More Stories From Pakistan

