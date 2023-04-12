MQM-P delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P's delegation on Wednesday met the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P's delegation on Wednesday met the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Convener MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Member of Provincial Assembly Javed Hanif were present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The overall political situation of Sindh, census, infrastructure development projects, Federal government cooperation in various projects and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Governor Sindh said that the construction and development of Karachi, the economic hub of the country, is the collective responsibility of all of us, adding that the purpose of the meeting with all stakeholders is to provide better facilities to the residents of the city.

The delegation appreciated the arrangement of Iftar for general public in the Governor's House and said that by this process the Governor of Sindh has won the hearts of the people.