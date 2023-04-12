Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Delegation Calls On Sindh Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 11:16 PM

MQM-P delegation calls on Sindh Governor

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P's delegation on Wednesday met the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan MQM-P's delegation on Wednesday met the Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here.

Convener MQM-P Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, senior leader Dr. Farooq Sattar, Mustafa Kamal and Member of Provincial Assembly Javed Hanif were present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the Governor.

The overall political situation of Sindh, census, infrastructure development projects, Federal government cooperation in various projects and other matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

Governor Sindh said that the construction and development of Karachi, the economic hub of the country, is the collective responsibility of all of us, adding that the purpose of the meeting with all stakeholders is to provide better facilities to the residents of the city.

The delegation appreciated the arrangement of Iftar for general public in the Governor's House and said that by this process the Governor of Sindh has won the hearts of the people.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan MQM Governor Farooq Sattar Provincial Assembly Khalid Maqbool Hub All Government

Recent Stories

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shootin ..

Kosovar Media Report NATO's KFOR Condemned Shooting Incident in Northern Kosovo

11 minutes ago
 Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

Relaxation in business hours allowed till Eid

11 minutes ago
 Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive ..

Belarusian President Lukashenko Signs Radioactive Waste Management Regulation

11 minutes ago
 180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA ..

180 cameras monitored procession on Youm-e-Ali (RA): DC

23 minutes ago
 Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Sol ..

Issue of Consular Access to WSJ Reporter to Be Solved in Due Time - Moscow

11 minutes ago
 Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: W ..

Legal battle for bill curtaining CJP’s powers: What is Politicians’ response ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.