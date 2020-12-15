MQM-P delegation calls on Sindh governor, discusses issues of mutual interests

A three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed issues of mutual interests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :A three-member delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Tuesday called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail here at the Governor House and discussed issues of mutual interests.

The delegation included MQM-P leaders Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Kanwar Naveed Jamil, and former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, said a Governor House statement.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) members Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, and Khurram Sher Zaman were also present.

They discussed the Karachi package, ongoing development projects under the Federal government, steps taken for the development of Sindh and other important issues.

The leaders of PTI and MQM-P expressed concerns over not taking them on board in the consultation process of appointment of Karachi administrator.

On the occasion, the governor said plans were being presented for the development of Karachi in consultation with all stakeholders. Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the vision of equal development in the entire country, he added.

He said the federal government was keen to take all stakeholders along, and the present government was taking all possible steps to improve the living standards of the people.

The MQM-P delegation said the people had high expectations from Prime Minister Imran Khan and implementation of the Karachi package would help resolve problems of the people.