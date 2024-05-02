Open Menu

MQM-P Delegation Meets Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 02, 2024 | 07:44 PM

The delegation was given the assurance by the federal interior minister to fully participate in resolving the concerns.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 2nd, 2024) A delegation of MQM met Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

The delegation included MQM chief and Federal Minister for education Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar and MNA Mustafa Kamal were also present. Matters of mutual interest and political situation were discussed in the meeting.

In the meeting, the law and order situation in Sindh, especially Karachi, was discussed in detail.

Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi assured the MQM delegation of playing an active role in resolving their issues.

“I will try my best to solve all your problems.” He said that to deal with the current challenges, everyone has to put personal differences behind and think of the country dear.

The serious problems of the country can be solved only with the consensus of the political parties.

