MQM-P' Demand Action Against Irregularities In SPSC Recruitment Exams

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 31, 2023 | 10:53 PM

MQM-P' demand action against irregularities in SPSC recruitment exams

Former MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have requested the Sindh Government to take notice of the alleged irregularities committed by Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in the results of the recently conducted recruitment test

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Former MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have requested the Sindh Government to take notice of the alleged irregularities committed by Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) in the results of the recently conducted recruitment tests.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Rashid Khilji, and other ex-legislators accused the commission of blocking the way for appointment of competent candidates who were better suited to serve the people.

They alleged that the people who lack merits were being shown as qualified in the recruitment exams because they come with recommendations.

The former lawmakers said the citizens residing in Sindh's urban areas were also being deprived of the opportunity to obtain those jobs on merit.

They asked the government to take notice and to ensure that in the future the recruitment tests were conducted following the standard set by the Institute of business Administration (IBA).

