MQM-P Demands Appointment Of CEO HESCO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2025 | 10:15 PM
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for immediate appointment of a full-time Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) after the recent retirement of the former CEO Roshan Ali Otho
The MQM-P's MPA Sabir Qaimkhani in a statement issued here on Friday emphasized that the people of Hyderabad would not tolerate appointment of any retired officer as the CEO or giving of that post on an acting basis to some serving officer.
He said the services of HESCO were already questionable, citing recurrent outages and serving of detection bills. Qaimkhani asked the Federal government to appoint a capable officer as a full-fledged CEO of HESCO.He also urged the government to task the new CEO to steer the company out of the present state of services by adopting a consumer friendly approach.
