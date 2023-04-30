UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Demands Increase In Labourer's Minimum Wage To Rs 40000 Per Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 10:10 PM

MQM-P demands increase in labourer's minimum wage to Rs 40000 per month

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan's district Organizer Zafar Rajput demanded of the government to fix minimum wages of labourers Rs.40000 per month and ensure implementation of that decision in letter and spirit.

In a statement issued here in connection with the Labour Day to be marked on May 1, MQM- P leader said due to the historical struggle of the labourers of Chicago, rights of the labourers were secured all over the world.

Zafar Rajput said labourers and peasants must be paid their minimum remuneration as fixed by the government and all private institutions be made bound to implement the decision.

MQM Pakistan's leader also demanded the enhancement of minimum wages of labourers and employees to Rs. 40000 so that they could be able to cater for their essential needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM World Chicago May All Government Labour P

Recent Stories

City back on top of Premier League

City back on top of Premier League

37 seconds ago
 Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review s ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan review situation in Sudan

46 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperatio ..

Minister of Economy discusses enhancing cooperation with Moroccan officials

46 minutes ago
 Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

Dubai Culture introduces ‘Mobtakir’ programme

2 hours ago
 Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on ..

Al Hussaini participates in high-level workshop on Climate Finance

3 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Tr ..

Arabian Travel Market 2023 opens at Dubai World Trade Centre tomorrow

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.