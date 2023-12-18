Open Menu

MQM-P Denounces Non-payment Of Salaries To HMC's Staff

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 11:37 PM

MQM-P denounces non-payment of salaries to HMC's staff

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for payment of current salaries and arrears to the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for payment of current salaries and arrears to the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

In a statement issued here on Monday, MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said the employees and their families had been facing financial problems due to non-payment of the salaries.

He alleged that the Mayor HMC and Administrator were responsible for such affairs and asked them to ensure payment of salaries to the employees every month.

