HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has called for payment of current salaries and arrears to the employees of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

In a statement issued here on Monday, MQM-P Hyderabad's Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui said the employees and their families had been facing financial problems due to non-payment of the salaries.

He alleged that the Mayor HMC and Administrator were responsible for such affairs and asked them to ensure payment of salaries to the employees every month.

