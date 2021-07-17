MQM-P denounces prolonged power outages, shortage of water in city

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has condemned the prolonged power outages and shortage of water which are prevailing in many areas of Hyderabad in the wake of the monsoon rains.

The party's MPA Rashid Khilji in a statement issued here on Friday said a delegation of MQM-P had recently met the Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Rehan Hameed who had assured of avoiding the outages.

However, he lamented that the HESCO had ended up further increasing the misery confronted by the consumers.

According to him, in several localities the power supply had not been restored after the recent downpour.

He alleged that the HESCO's staff continued to extort money from the consumers for repair of the transformers.

"Despite the hot summer days, unscheduled and prolonged outages also continue to occur," he claimed.

The MPA appealed the prime minister to take notice and put HESCO and its officers on the right track.

He also lamented that the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) had failed to drain the rainwater and supply drinking water in many areas.

"Due to the bad administration of HESCO and WASA, the citizens are suffering power outages and shortage of drinking water," he bemoaned.

"The incompetent officers should be given exemplary punishment," he said.

He observed that due to lack of interest of the Sindh Government the WASA seems unable to improve the rainwater drainage system.

Khilji appealed to the government to take urgent notice of the bad state of affairs in Hyderabad.