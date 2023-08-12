Open Menu

MQM-P Deplores Mass Sacking Of HMC's Contractual Sanitary Workers

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2023 | 10:20 PM

MQM-P deplores mass sacking of HMC's contractual sanitary workers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has denounced the decision of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) about sacking 207 sanitary workers who were hired on a contract basis in May 2023.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the MQM-P Hyderabad chapter leaders blamed Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro for sacking the employees.

They demanded that the termination order should be withdrawn and the sacked staff should be allowed to work.

