HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has denounced the decision of the Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) about sacking 207 sanitary workers who were hired on a contract basis in May 2023.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the MQM-P Hyderabad chapter leaders blamed Mayor Kashif Ali Shoro for sacking the employees.

They demanded that the termination order should be withdrawn and the sacked staff should be allowed to work.