MQM-P Deplores Violation Of Parking Fee Collection Ban In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 09:55 PM
The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that despite repeated announcements of the Sindh Government, the citizens are being extorted parking fees by unauthorized persons in many parts of Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that despite repeated announcements of the Sindh Government, the citizens are being extorted parking fees by unauthorized persons in many parts of Hyderabad.
In a statement issued here on Monday MPAs Rashid Khan advocate, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Nasir Qureshi pointed out that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had time and again announced that collection of vehicle parking fee had been banned across Sindh.
They asked the Sindh Government to ensure that its decisions were enforced in order to provide benefits to the citizens.
They maintained that in blatant violation of the government's announcements the people in the commercial areas were being compelled to pay parking fees.
Recent Stories
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering
20% rise in licencing service providers’ compliance with regulations, legislat ..
One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter
Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi
Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents
District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market
CS reviews Quetta Development Projects
MD SSWMB for completing cleanliness arrangements as to Youm-e-Ali
LHC seeks response from govt on Reema Khan’s petition over defamation tribunal ..
Sindh information department distributed financial assistance ,medical treatment ..
Sharjah’s Deputy Ruler opens Islamic art exhibition in Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MQM-P deplores violation of parking fee collection ban in Hyderabad2 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad District admin fines 46 Shopkeepers for Profiteering2 minutes ago
-
One dacoit killed, another arrested after encounter2 minutes ago
-
Human Rights, Hindu Council celebrates Holi2 minutes ago
-
Two air passengers offloaded for fake educational documents7 minutes ago
-
District administration demolishes illegal encroachments in Karkhano market2 minutes ago
-
CS reviews Quetta Development Projects2 minutes ago
-
MD SSWMB for completing cleanliness arrangements as to Youm-e-Ali2 minutes ago
-
Sindh information department distributed financial assistance ,medical treatment grants to journalis ..7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest suspected street criminal in injured condition7 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs review meeting on food security, agriculture10 minutes ago
-
CM launches programs for special children1 hour ago