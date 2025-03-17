Open Menu

MQM-P Deplores Violation Of Parking Fee Collection Ban In Hyderabad

March 17, 2025

The lawmakers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have complained that despite repeated announcements of the Sindh Government, the citizens are being extorted parking fees by unauthorized persons in many parts of Hyderabad

In a statement issued here on Monday MPAs Rashid Khan advocate, Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Nasir Qureshi pointed out that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon had time and again announced that collection of vehicle parking fee had been banned across Sindh.

They asked the Sindh Government to ensure that its decisions were enforced in order to provide benefits to the citizens.

They maintained that in blatant violation of the government's announcements the people in the commercial areas were being compelled to pay parking fees.

