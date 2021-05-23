UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Disapproves Merger Of Employees Of Power Generation Companies In HESCO

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:00 PM

MQM-P disapproves merger of employees of power generation companies in HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has disapproved of the merger of the employees of the power generation companies in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO).

The MQM-P's MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji and Hyderabad Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui here Sunday met a delegation of Pakistan WAPDA Hydro Electric Union CBA Jamshoro chapter.

Qaimkhani said it was regrettable that the employees of the power generation companies including the Thermal power House and Lakhra Power House were put in a surplus pool and later transferred to the power distribution company HESCO.

He said demotion of all those surplus employees during their adjustment in a new company was not acceptable.

The MNA urged the government to review its decision.

The delegation led by Samiullah Khan requested the MNA to take up their issue in the National Assembly.

Earlier on May 21, Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) had transferred and merged some 719 employees of the power generation companies in HESCO.

"In pursuance of the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet dated April 7, 2021, communicated via the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) dated April 29, following 719 number of employees of the generation companies are hereby adjusted in HESCO against the post mentioned against each as conveyed by the GHCL vide letter dated May 5, 2021," read the order.

The surplus staff of the generation companies being adjusted in HESCO include 3 officers of grade 17 and 74 of grade 16 while the grades of the remaining staff range from 1 to 15.

As per the office order, the surplus employees would be put at the bottom of the respective seniority list of the cadre on theiradjustment in HESCO.

