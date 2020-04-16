MQM-P distributes ration among deserving in Hyderabad

Member National Assembly (MNA) of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Salahuddin Thursday said the party workers should meet the expectations of the people during the prevailing time of trial

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Salahuddin Thursday said the party workers should meet the expectations of the people during the prevailing time of trial.

Talking to the people during distribution of ration bags in Sakhi Abdul Wahab town here, the MNA said the party would support the people affected by the lockdown as much as was possible for them.

"The troubling times come upon all nations but only those survive who remain steadfast with unanimity and courage," he observed while referring to the lockdown situation and closure of all businesses and office to contain the contagion of COVID-19.

He said the poor people were worst hit by the contagion and the measures like the lockdown which had been taken for containment of the virus.

The MNA said while realizing the party's responsibility in this hour of distress, the MQM-P and its workers were contributing everything possible to provide relief to the people.The Joint Organizer MQM-P Hyderabad chapter Naveed Abbassi told that the party had been distributing the ration bags among the deserving people on daily basis.