MQM-P firmly believes in democracy: Amin ul Haque

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Sunday said that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is a democratic party and is determined to strengthening democratic institutions in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a record development work had been done during MQM-P's mayorship in Karachi.

The minister said in every big city Mayor has powers but unfortunately Karachi Mayor was deprived of such powers.

He said people could see the development projects in Karachi which had been completed during the MQM tenure, adding the MQM was ready to hold dialogues with Sindh government regarding Local Bodies bill.