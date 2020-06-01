UrduPoint.com
MQM-P For End To Prolong Hours Of Load Shedding

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 11:00 PM

MQM-P for end to prolong hours of load shedding

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Monday demanded immediate end to prolonged hours of scheduled and unscheduled load shedding and the detection in the bills.

The MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi in a joint press conference here said the transmission system of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) had collapsed in many areas, further adding to the long hours of the load shedding.

The lawmakers said the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) was also perturbing its consumers as widespread complaints exist about low gas pressure.

"The HESCO and SSGCL managements should address these problems immediately.

