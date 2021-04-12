MQM-P founded to serve people, KKF testified this fact : Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Monday said his party was founded in order to serve the people and Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) testified to the fact

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui Monday said his party was founded in order to serve the people and Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation (KKF) testified to the fact.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony KKF's general hospital adjacent to Hyderabad Railway Station and talking to the media here, he recalled that the foundation was established before the founding of his party.

"The KKF was set up in 1978 and the MQM in 1984. The MQM actually laid its foundation through the KKF in 1978," he said, adding that the purpose was to serve the people because of which they later entered into politics.

He maintained that the foundation's hospital was set up in order to please the Almighty and serve the people and not for political mileage.

The MQM-P's convener said this was the reason because of which the KKF's welfare activities seldom find mention in their political speeches.

"We have never used the hospital for a political advantage but always used politics to support the KKF's services," he added.

He said his party used to collect charity, Zakat, fitra and sacrificial animal's skin hides in order to finance the KKF but some elements felt threatened by that process of serving the people.

Siddiqui said some years ago the collection of hides by his party's workers and volunteers of KKF was banned.

"When we stopped collecting hides, the value of hides also dropped," he commented.

"If we stopped doing politics, it would also lose its significance," he added.

According to him, the KKF was collecting up to Rs10 million per month before the ban but at present the collection had dropped to a naught.

He told that the foundation's Hyderabad hospital alone spent Rs 2 to Rs 2.5 million per month in charity over the people who could not afford to pay even the minimum fee for the health services.

"Not only our politics, but our service to humanity is also banned," he added.

The MQM-P's Convener argued that Pakistan's political system was afraid of the nature of politics of his party.

He asserted that Pakistan could change only through MQM-P's mode of politics even if his party existed or not.

Siddiqui said the 2018 elections were free and fair to an extent .

Commending on the population census, he said only the beneficiaries of the 2017 population census had no objection to the census results.

"We had said then if we aren't counted properly, you may have to weigh us," he underlined.

He said the people had witnessed how the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was tearing apart.

"We have told Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to look for the secret allies who give you advantage at the right time," he said.

The MQM-P's Deputy Convener Kanwar Navid Jameel said not only the people of Hyderabad but of other parts of Sindh would also benefit from the hospital.

The dental ward was near completion in the KKF general hospital Karachi and it would be inaugurated after Eidul-Fitr, he told.

He contended that the MQM-P was emerging powerful after a difficult phase of 8 years.

He told that the KKF was also considering establishing a medical college in Hyderabad.

The MQM-P legislators and leaders were also present on the occasion.