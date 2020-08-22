MQM-P gives token hunger strike protest call against HESCO.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has given a token hunger strike protest call against the Hyderabad Electric supply Company (HESCO).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has given a token hunger strike protest call against the Hyderabad Electric supply Company (HESCO).

The party's spokesman informed here Friday that the MQM-P's lawmakers and local leaders would gather outside Hyderabad Press Club on August 23 where they would sit in the hunger strike camp for around 5 hours.

The spokesman said the party, which was an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Federal government, wanted to register its protest against the power outages, serving of detection bills and failure inimmediately repairing the faulty transmission system.