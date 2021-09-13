UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Grabs 7 Seats Out Of 10 From Hyderabad Cantt Board

Faizan Hashmi 37 seconds ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 12:00 AM

MQM-P grabs 7 seats out of 10 from Hyderabad Cantt Board

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan has emerged victorious in the local government elections of Cantonment board of Hyderabad (CBH) which were held on Sunday, according to the unconfirmed and unofficial results.

The triumphant party secured 7 out of 10 seats in as many wards of the CBH, adding one more ward to its total as compared to the party's 2015 CBH win in which they had won 6 seats.

The candidates of Pakistan Peoples Party were able to get the highest votes in the remaining three wards.

The MQM-P grabbed the wards 2, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 while the wards 1, 3 and 4 went to the PPP.

The candidates of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secured third positions in 8 wards and second in one ward.

The MQM-P's MQM-P Abid Hussain won ward 2 with 927 votes defeating PPP's Azra Miandad and PTI's Rashid Mehmood who received 372 and 528 votes, respectively.

The winning party's Tahir Pervaiz Shaikh polled 536 votes in ward 5 where PPP's Irteza Shaikh followed with 493 votes and PTI Afshan Rauf Shaikh with 91.

In ward 6 MQM-P's Abdul Aziz received 565 votes, PPP's Muhammad Bilal 268 and PTI's Muhammad Naseem 214.

Similarly, the ward 7 also went to the MQM-P where its candidate Irfan Ali Khan bagged 934 votes while Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan's Muhammad Faisal received 263 votes and Pak Sarzameen Party's Haroon Mehmood 178 votes.

The wards 8, 9 and 10 were also secured by the MQM-P with its candidates Mukhtiar Ahmed, Ghulam Ali Qureshi and Shah Hussain Bukhari receiving 783, 601 and 496 votes, respectively.

The PPP's candidates Faqeer Mohammad, Abdul Rehman Pathan and Qazi Ashhad Abbasi were elected by the voters of wards 1, 3 and 4 obtaining 662, 766 and 430 votes, respectively.

Talking to the media at the party's Zonal Office, MQM-P's Deputy Convener Kunwar Navid Jamil congratulated the party's supporters, workers and local leaders for the glorious win.

He said all the propaganda against his party had been watered down by the people who reposed their trust in the party's leadership.

