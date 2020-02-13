MQM-P hints parting ways with federal govt

(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership has decided to make a big decision' in view of its differences with the Federal government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Sources said that MQM-P leadership complains about the unseriousness of the federal government for showing unseriousness to release funds for the development of Karachi despite making many promises after spending 18 months into power.Sources closer to MQM-P said that the leadership has decided to finalise its future strategy as the political party is facing pressure from the citizens.The members of the MQM-P Rabita Committee have joined heads to mull over beginning a public contact campaign and its dissociation with the government's alliance, sources added.