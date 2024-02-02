MQM-P holds public meeting in Hyderabad

The Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed hope that his party will secure landslide victory from Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban centres in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has expressed hope that his party will secure landslide victory from Karachi, Hyderabad and other urban centres in Sindh.

Addressing a public meeting of his party at Puqqa Qila ground here on Friday evening, Siddiqui recalled that over 4 years ago he had predicted that the good times of his party and its supporters would start from 2023.

He believed that the anticipated time had already arrived and that the next government in Islamabad would be formed with MQM-P's support. "Go to every single house, knock every door and give people the good news that your enemy is going to perish soon," he asserted.

The Convener criticised the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's dream of becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan would not come true after the February 8 polls. He warned that the electorate of MQM-P would hold the PPP's leaders responsible for the 15 years of consecutive governance of their party in Sindh province.

Siddiqui claimed that the people of Sindh's urban centers gave over Rs22,000 billion in taxes which the PPP's governments allegedly misused.

"The next 10 years are for Mohajirs whose patience has won against cruelty," he said.

He claimed that after 75 years of the country's existence, the alleged fact had been accepted that the posterity of Pakistan's founders alone could run the country. Siddiqui claimed that their formula for the government was the one which believed in the rule of 230 million people and not just 23 dynasties. MQM-P's leader Anees Qaimkhani claimed that the public meeting in Hyderabad had broken the record of the party's event on January 21 in Karachi.

He said MQM-P boycotted the local government elections due to which the PPP was able to elect its Mayors in Karachi and Hyderabad. He warned the PPP that if it used its influence over the polling stations, the charged people of Hyderabad would not tolerate that rigging.

Qaimkhani charged the public with his slogans and asked them to lower and raise the party flags again and again.

Syed Suhail Mashhadi of MQM-P said on February 8 that his party and its supporters would demonstrate their unity.

He asked the workers and supporters to keep the polling stations surrounded until the results were announced so that no power could conduct the rigging. Irfan Gul Magsi, Abdul Aleem Khanzada, Rashid Khan and other leaders also spoke.

