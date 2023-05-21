UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Holds Rally To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Muhammad Irfan Published May 21, 2023 | 10:30 PM

MQM-P holds rally to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan has organized a rally to show solidarity with Pakistan Army here outside Hyderabad Press Club demanded strict action against culprits involved in May 09 tragedy.

The workers of MQM Pakistan took out rallies from all towns of the district which converted into a big public meeting at HPC.

The members of MQM Pakistan's 'Rabita Committee' Suhail Mashehdi, Sayed Waeem Hussain, Dr Zafar Kamali, In-charge Sindh Organizing Committee Raziq and district organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui led the rallies by holding placards and banners in their hands and shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan Army.

Suhail Mashehdi said Jinnah House was set on fire after the arrest of PTI chief Imran Khan on May 09 and terrorists also vandalized statues of the Army martyrs in Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

MQM Pakistan leaders strongly condemned the incidents that happened in Lahore, Faisalabad, Karachi, Peshawar and other cities in which buildings and monuments of our heroes and martyrs were set on fire by culprits.

They also demanded strict action against the culprits.

They demanded accountability of PTI chief Imran Khan who was involved in mega corruption during his tenure as Prime Minister.

