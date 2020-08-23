MQM-P holds token hunger strike against power outages, detection bills

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The hundreds of workers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement - Pakistan (MQM-P) Sunday staged token hunger strike against Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and recorded protest against unannounced power outages in different areas of the city.

The members of National Assembly of Pakistan and Sindh Assembly belonging to MQM-P were present in the sit in which lasted for around five hours against reported serving of detection bills and failure in immediately repairing the faulty transformers for provision of power supply to the citizens of second largest city of Sindh after Karachi.

Addressing the participants, MNA Salahuddin Ahmed held HESCO authorities responsible for making the life of the citizens miserable by failing to stop prolonged power outages.

Even during the emergency situation, outages lasted for 48 hours and even up to 72 hours in some areas, he claimed, adding that the power utility's officials were not even responding to consumer complaints.

He demanded of the Federal government to issue directives to the HESCO authorities for resolution of problems of people of Hyderabad, in case of failure he would commit suicide before parliament house by self –immolation.

The parliamentary leader of MQM-P in Sindh Assembly, Khwaja Izharul Hassan while addressing the participants said Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan was still a strong party which was evident from the participation of thousands people in this hunger strike camp.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation and issue order against responsible HESCO officials who were creating difficulties for the people of Hyderabad.

Khwaja Izhar said he will remain in touch with Governor Sindh and MQM-P will boycott Sindh Assembly's upcoming session against HESCO injustices.

A large number of people including elected representatives, women, senior citizens and children were present in the hunger strike camp and chanted slogans against HESCO authorities.