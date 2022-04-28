UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Joined PTI's Coalition Government After It Concurred To Their 13 Demands: Izharul Hassan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2022 | 12:50 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's leader Khuwaja Izharul Hassan Wednesday said MQM-P joined the PTI's coalition government after they concurred to their 13 demands.

Addressing an Iftar dinner in Latifabad here, he said his party spent three and half years with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government as sort of a marriage of convenience.

However, he lamented, despite their repeated reminders their demands were not implemented.

He said as the inflation began to grow without control, his party faced criticism from the public for siding with PTI.

He added that MQM-P wanted to see PTI complete its tenure but the ruling party failed to honour its promises.

Hassan said MQM-P supported PTI in previous no confidence motion but when they witnessed that 17 members of PTI were defecting from their party PTI government would consequently be ended.

He said in 2018 election, results of Karachi and Hyderabad were not announced even after three days of the elections and that 14 seats of National Assembly were snatched from MQM-P.

The Hyderabad based MNAs, MPAs and local leaders also expressed their views on the occasion.

