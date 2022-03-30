UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Joins Opposition Alliance

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 10:30 PM

MQM-P joins opposition alliance

The Muttahida Qaumi Moverment-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Wednesday announced to join the opposition alliance and support the no-confidence motion against the prime minister tabled by it in the National Assembly

Addressing a joint presser along with opposition leadership, MQM-P leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said,"We have initiated a new working relationship. We are true representatives of those areas which need special attention of the government to address their outstanding issues." He congratulated the leadership of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and expressed the hope that the new alliance would help address the issues being faced by the people.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif appreciated PPP leaders Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for starting a 'new journey' with the MQM-P. He also thanked the MQM-P for taking the important decision to solidify the opposition alliance.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto reiterated that the PPP and the MQM-P would now work together not only for the development of Karachi and betterment of its people, but also for the interest of entire country.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman also welcomed the MQM-P's decision, saying: "This decision is an expression of national unity for not only Karachi and Sindh but also for the whole Pakistan. As a result , our (opposition's) strength in the National Assembly now stands at 175, while we need only 172." Balochistan National Party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal called upon the politicians to pursue democratic norms to serve the country in a best way.

He said the only demand of the people of Balochistan was to equal distribution of the national resources and end of discrimination of the marginalised and less-developed areas .

He said his party had decided to support the no-trust motion in the interest of the people of Balochistan.

"We are experienced politicians and our unification is only for the protection of Pakistan and all of us must strive to achieve this goal", Parliamentary Leader of Balochistan Awami Party Khalid Magsi said.

