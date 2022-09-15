UrduPoint.com

MQM-P, Karachi Voice Distribute Rations Among 2000 Affected Families In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2022 | 10:16 PM

MQM-P, Karachi Voice distribute rations among 2000 affected families in Quetta

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Karachi Voice distributed relief goods among 2,000 families in flood and rain-affected areas of Balochistan on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Karachi Voice distributed relief goods among 2,000 families in flood and rain-affected areas of Balochistan on Thursday.

President MQM-P Balochistan Imran Kakar distributed relief goods including flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, milk and other commodities to the families affected by the recent stormy rains and flooded rails in Quetta's Hazara Town, Bypass and surrounding areas.

Talking to the victims on this occasion, Imran Kakar said that whenever any trouble was befallen the people of Balochistan, MQM-P and Karachi Voice had always helped their affected brothers.

He said that MQM-P and Karachi Voice were always standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers and sisters in this time of trouble and would not leave them alone in this hard time.

He demanded from the provincial government to allocate Rs 200 billion for development in the budget of Balochistan for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of rains and floods so that the victims could stand on their feet again.

On this occasion, the victims thanked MQM-P and Karachi Voice for providing relief items.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan MQM Balochistan Quetta Flood Budget From Government Billion Rains Flour

Recent Stories

Tax evasion trend should be discouraged; Member FB ..

Tax evasion trend should be discouraged; Member FBR

24 seconds ago
 NA body terms COMSATS campus in Balochistan a step ..

NA body terms COMSATS campus in Balochistan a step towards progress

25 seconds ago
 US Treasury Sanctions Zimbabwean Police Deputy Com ..

US Treasury Sanctions Zimbabwean Police Deputy Commissioner - Treasury

27 seconds ago
 Maryam's lawyer concludes arguments in Avenfield r ..

Maryam's lawyer concludes arguments in Avenfield reference appeals

33 seconds ago
 DC Sibi reviews malaria control program

DC Sibi reviews malaria control program

4 minutes ago
 Audit Inspectors Will Fly to Hong Kong to Vet US-L ..

Audit Inspectors Will Fly to Hong Kong to Vet US-Listed Chinese Firms' Accounts ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.