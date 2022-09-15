MQM-P, Karachi Voice distribute rations among 2000 affected families in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan and Karachi Voice distributed relief goods among 2,000 families in flood and rain-affected areas of Balochistan on Thursday.

President MQM-P Balochistan Imran Kakar distributed relief goods including flour, ghee, sugar, pulses, milk and other commodities to the families affected by the recent stormy rains and flooded rails in Quetta's Hazara Town, Bypass and surrounding areas.

Talking to the victims on this occasion, Imran Kakar said that whenever any trouble was befallen the people of Balochistan, MQM-P and Karachi Voice had always helped their affected brothers.

He said that MQM-P and Karachi Voice were always standing shoulder to shoulder with their affected brothers and sisters in this time of trouble and would not leave them alone in this hard time.

He demanded from the provincial government to allocate Rs 200 billion for development in the budget of Balochistan for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims of rains and floods so that the victims could stand on their feet again.

On this occasion, the victims thanked MQM-P and Karachi Voice for providing relief items.