MQM-P Lawmakers Mass Contact Campaign Against PPP's Proposed Local Government Bill Continues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 11:43 PM

The members of the national and Sindh assemblies of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (Pakistan) from Hyderabad Saturday continued the mass contact campaign against the proposed local government bill of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

According to a press release, MNAs Salahuddin and Sabir Kaimkhani, MPA Rashid Khilji along with joint organizers MQM (P) Hyderabad District Umer Alwari, Rashid Khan, Iftikhar Kaimkhani and members district committee held meetings with the office bearers of Hyderabad Electronic Deals Association, Sarafa Bazaar Association, Jamia Cloth Market Association Latifabad and Anjuman Tajir Ittehad.

They said the proposed Local Government Bill 2021 was based on negative and ethnic thoughts of PPP and its provincial government was trying to continue grabbing the resources of the urban localities of Sindh.

MNA Salahuddin said the PPP Sindh government had been engaged in looting the resources through corruption and came into power by rigging elections.

The provincial PPP government was usurping the rights of the oppressed people of the urban localities of the province, he added.

MNA Eng Sabir Kaimkhani said the negative politics of the PPP provincial government had pushed Sindh province towards backwardness instead of bringing development in any sector since the last 14 years.

He said the time had come to challenge the provincial government to save urban and rural parts from the PPP clutches and bring development in all sectors of the province which had been destroyed as a result of corruption at large scale.

MPA Rashid Khilji said youth of urban parts of Sindh had been deprived of their rights including education and jobs in government departments because of a planned conspiracy of the PPP government.

