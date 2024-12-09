MQM-P lawmakers urge DC Hyderabad to tackle civic issues

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) MQM-Pakistan Members of Sindh Assembly Rashid Khan Advocate, Engineer Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Nasir Hussain Qureshi met with Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Zain-ul-Abideen Memon, to discuss pressing civic problems in the city.

According to MQM Hyderabad District’s media wing, the lawmakers highlighted issues such as illegal gas cylinder refilling, entry of heavy traffic during the day time, aerial firing and fireworks at wedding halls, late-night events and the alleged promotion of encroachments by the anti-encroachment cell. The legislators criticized the administration's negligence, stating that it had led to a proliferation of problems in Hyderabad.

They pointed out that illegal refilling of gas cylinders was rampant, while the entry of heavy traffic during the day hours was identified as a major cause of traffic jams.

They demanded immediate action to curb it. They further said that there is no fixed time table for marriage ceremonies across the city and programs continue till late night in marriage halls and different areas, causing disturbance in the routine life of residents with loud music, aerial firing and fireworks.

The MQM representatives also raised the issue of widespread encroachments across the city, and alleged that the relevant department engages in selective crackdowns and accepts bribes to allow encroachments. They stressed the need for transparent and fair action against illegal encroachments across the city.