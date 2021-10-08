MQM-P leader criticizes PPP for depriving Sindh from development, prosperity

The Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Khuwaja Izharul Hassan Friday said the discriminatory policies of Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh government has deprived the urban centers of Sindh from development and prosperity

Addressing the women wing of the party ahead of the October 10 Shehri Huqooq rally in Hyderabad, Hassan said a fake class of rulers had been governing Sindh province.

He observed that Hyderabad was the second largest city of Sindh but the incumbent rulers were constantly destroying the city.

"The only solution to the scores of problems being encountered by the people of Sindh is bringing an end to the PPP's rule in the province," he asserted.

He said the MQM-P would organize a historic protest against the PPP's racist government on October 10 in Hyderabad.

MQM-P's MNA Salahuddin also spoke on the occasion.