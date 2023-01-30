MQM-P leader expresses deep concern over rising incidents of crimes in district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of crimes in the district Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui said that the citizens were being robbed on the streets and their vehicles were also being snatched.

They expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of police in Hyderabad.

They said the people were already hard hit by the inflation and the crimes were further tormenting their lives.

The MPAs blamed the police for even failing to stop the aerial firing and the use of fireworks in celebratory events like marriages.

The MPAs urged the provincial government and the Inspector General of Sindh police to take notice and direct the local police to proactively fight the crimes and to stop the aerial firing.