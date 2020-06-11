MQM-P leader felicitates APMSO on 42nd anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Hyderabad chapter leader Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has congratulated All Pakistan Muttahida Students Organization which has completed 42 years after it was founded by the party's precursor Muhajir Qaumi Movement.

In a statement issued here Thursday Sidduqi acknowledged APMSO's contributions for the party.

He said despite all the hardships the party's student wing remained steadfast in their endeavours to contribute to the cause of the party. "The blood of thousands of martyrs is included in the struggle of the party and its student wing over the last 4 decades," he observed.

He said the APMSO gave birth to the MQM through the dauntless struggle and efforts of the then leadership of the organization.