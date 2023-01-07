UrduPoint.com

MQM-P Leader Urges Workers For Making Protest Against Renewed Delimitation Of Constituencies Success

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2023 | 11:13 PM

Organizer of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Hyderabad Chapter Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui has asked the party's workers to use the January 10 protest for pressing the provincial government for renewed delimitation of local government constituencies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ):

Talking to the workers at the party's office here on Saturday, Siddiqui maintained that the delimitation of LG constituencies in Karachi and Hyderabad had been conducted on an unjust basis.

He expressed hope that the January 10 protest would prove to be a referendum in favour of the party's demand for revised delimitation before the LG elections whose second phase was scheduled for January 15.

Siddiqui told that the party would also raise the issues of population census and voter lists at the protest.

He deplored that the rates of flour had reached around Rs 140 per kilogram against the Sindh Government's claim of Rs 65 per kg.

He also demanded of the authorities concerned to take action against flour and wheat mafias.

