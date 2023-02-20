MQM-P leaders concerned over unscheduled load-shedding in city

MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has imposed unscheduled load-shedding over the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has imposed unscheduled load-shedding over the citizens.

In a statement issued here on Monday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nasir Hussain Qureshi and Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui complained that unannounced outages had become routine and the faults occurring in the transmission system including pole-mounted transformers take too long to go away.

"The outdated transmission system develops faults very frequently and burning of the PMTs has become a regular occurrence," they bemoaned.

They argued that often the PMT's were overloaded and that additional PMTs were not installed to share the load owing to which faults in the transformers happen most often.

They went on to blame the officers and officials of HESCO for abetting the power theft, saying the illegal connections were running with the covert support of the company's staff.

The MPAs said the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HESCO Muzaffar Abbassi appeared helpless before his employees who were responsible for the said terrible situation.

The MPAs asked the government to take notice of the problems being suffered by the residents of Hyderabad and other cities powered by HESCO due to the bad performance of the staff.