MQM-P Legislator Visits Corona Quarantine Center

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 07:50 PM

MQM-P legislator visits Corona quarantine center

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani Thursday asked the district administration Hyderabad to take all possible measures to thwart the spread of coronavirus in the city.

The MNA visited the Sindh Labour Department's residential flats where the district administration was setting up 3,000-bedded quarantine center.

The MPA Rashid Khilji and other office bearers of MQM-P accompanied him, while, he was briefed on the occasion by the officials of Sindh Health Department and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company.

"We have to fight as a nation with the virus," Qaimkhani vowed adding that workers of the MQM-P would extend complete assistance to the Federal and the provincial governments in the combat against the virus.

The MPA Khilji said the party's welfare wing Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation was also contributing in the campaign against the virus.

