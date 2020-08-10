UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Legislators Bewail HESCO's Performance In Rain Emergency

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

MQM-P legislators bewail HESCO's performance in rain emergency

The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MNAs have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has rendered Hyderabad's power supply system dysfunctional

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan's (MQM-P) MNAs have deplored that Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has rendered Hyderabad's power supply system dysfunctional.

In a statement issued here on Monday, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and MNA Salahuddin Ahmed hold HESCO responsible for making life of the citizens miserable by failing to stop prolonged power outages.

"Even during the emergency situation the outages lasted for 48 hours and even for 72 hours in some areas," they claimed.

They said the company's officials were not even responding to the consumers' complaints. "The HESCO's staff only works when they get their desired bribe," the MNAs alleged.

They said the consumers who resort to protests were either threatened with further outages or their electricity connections were severed.

The MNAs appealed to the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the situation and order action against the corrupt and inept officials of HESCO.

