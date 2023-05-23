MQM-P legislators fear wheat shortage in coming months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The legislators of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have cautioned that despite bumper wheat crop and its high buying price the corruption and inefficiency of Sindh food Department will result in wheat shortage in the coming months.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, MPAs Rashid Khilji, Nair Qureshi and Nadeem Siddiqui recalled that the provincial government had enforced section 144 to stop the inter-district movement of wheat.

However, they complained, the corrupt elements in the Sindh Food Department allowed the smuggling of wheat against bribes.

The MPAs said because of lax enforcement of the ban, the provincial government could not achieve its wheat procurement target.

They foresaw not only a shortage but a further hike in the price of flour and other byproducts made from wheat.