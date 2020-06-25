MQM-P legislators for adequate arrangements prior to monsoon rain in Hyderabad

Muttahida Qoumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) legislators Wednesday criticized provincial government for continuously ignoring Hyderabad - the second largest city of the province - and lack of planning to meet the challenges of potential heavy rains in upcoming monsoon season

Members of provincial assembly Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui expressed dismay in a meeting held under the chairmanship of the deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro which was also attended by the Hyderabad Development Authority director general, WASA managing director, superintending engineer and HESCO executive engineer.

They were critical of the provincial government for ignoring Hyderabad adding no effort was made to improve the dilapidated sewerage system of the city which could cause great inconvenience to the citizens during the monsoon rains.

They called upon the Sindh government to make public-friendly policies instead of creating problems for them.

If the government failed to make prior arrangements, the Hyderabad city would give a view of a lake, they said emphasizing upon the district administration to play their due role in that regard.