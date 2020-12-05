UrduPoint.com
MQM-P Legislators Over Inefficient Traffic Management,encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 10:29 PM

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored the inefficiency of the police and the district administration over management of traffic and removal of encroachments in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has deplored the inefficiency of the police and the district administration over management of traffic and removal of encroachments in Hyderabad.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, the MQM-P Hyderabad's legislators said the police had failed to manage traffic in Hyderabad while the district administration's officials seem to be the beneficiaries of the encroachments.

They said the traffic congestion problem had become common at all the important roads in Hyderabad which remain occupied by the encroachers. The lawmakers said the traffic police remained inefficient in managing the city's traffic.

They warned the concerned officials to immediately address those issues otherwise the party would take up the matter in the society.

