MQM-P Legislators Urges HESCO To Assure Uninterrupted Power Supply During Summer Season

A delegation of MNAs and MPAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has asked Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) to start taking measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of power during the summer season

The delegation called on Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Noor Ahmed Soomro at his office here on Friday, according to the company's spokesman.

The MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin, MPAs Nasir Hussain Qureshi, Rashid Khilji and Nadeem Siddiqui, besides some local leaders, comprised the delegation.

The spokesman said the lawmakers requested the CEO to arrange backup transformers and transformer trolleys for Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar district and Tando Adam town of Sanghar district.

They pointed out that the HESCO's consumers often complain about days long outages caused by faculty transformers during the summer season.

The legislators asked the company's chief to expedite completion of the development projects which were meant to improve the electric supply mechanisms.

The lawmakers as well as the CEO appealed to the people to desist from the power theft and to pay their electricity bills regularly.

The HESCO's focal person Chief Engineer Planning Farooq Rasheed briefed the meeting about the progress made by the company after the last meeting with the MQM-P's elected representatives.

The CEO Soomro apprised that the development projects worth Rs.4 billion were being initiated.

He added that the budget included procurement of transformers, transformer trolleys and the whole range of cables and other equipment used in the power transmission system.

He assured that the new transformers, cables, conductors and insulators would be installed in many areas, including those identified by the legislators, before onset of the summer season.

The Chief Operating Officer Abdul Raheem Soomro, Chief Commercial Officer Sarfaraz Ahmed Khan and other officers of the company also attended the meeting.

