MQM-P legislators urges police for adopting people friendly attitude in lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The legislators of Muttahida QaumiMovement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lauded the overall role of the lawenforcement agencies during the lockdown situation.

In a statement issued the MQM-P's MNAs and MPAs saidHyderabad was a center of small business and the lockdown had veryadversely affected the trade activities and the trade associated with it.

They urged the police for adopting friendly attitude during COVID-19 crises.

They said the labourers, electricians, plumbers and other such workersshould be allowed to work during the lockdown so that they couldsupport their families.