MQM-P Legislators Urges Police For Adopting People Friendly Attitude In Lockdown

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 09:30 PM

MQM-P legislators urges police for adopting people friendly attitude in lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The legislators of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lauded the overall role of the law enforcement agencies during the lockdown situation.

 In a statement issued the MQM-P's MNAs and MPAs said Hyderabad was a center of small business and the lockdown had very adversely affected the trade activities and the trade associated with it.

They urged the police for adopting friendly attitude during COVID-19 crises.

 They said the labourers, electricians, plumbers and other such workers should be allowed to work during the lockdown so that they could support their families.

