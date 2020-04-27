MQM-P legislators urges police for adopting people friendly attitude in lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :The legislators of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday lauded the overall role of the law enforcement agencies during the lockdown situation.

In a statement issued the MQM-P's MNAs and MPAs said Hyderabad was a center of small business and the lockdown had very adversely affected the trade activities and the trade associated with it.

They urged the police for adopting friendly attitude during COVID-19 crises.

They said the labourers, electricians, plumbers and other such workers should be allowed to work during the lockdown so that they could support their families.