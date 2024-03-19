MQM-P marks 40th foundtion day

Open Menu

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) marked its 40th foundation day here on Tuesday but cutting a cake at the party's zonal office

The cake was cut by MQM-P Hyderabad Organizer Zafar Ahmed Siddiqui along with MNAs, MPAs and other local leaders of the party.

Speaking on the occasion Siddiqui said the 4 decades long political struggle of his party was only meant for rights and welfare of the people and development of the country.

He said the party's leaders and workers on the occasion of the founding day revive the vow to continue to serve the people and represent them in the legislatures and in the local government.

He emphasized on the need of unity in the party and a dedication to service of the people.

MNA Abdul Aleem Khanzada, MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and others also expressed their views.

