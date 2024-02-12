MQM –P marks ‘Youm e Tashakur’

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) –Pakistan on Sunday celebrated the victory in the general elections 2024 by observing ‘Youm e Tashakur’ at Jinnah Ground here.

Convener of MQM Pakistan Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Convener Mustafa Kamal, Senior Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar and other leaders addressed the workers on the occasion.

They said that today the workers of MQM Pakistan had gathered here to celebrate the win in the general elections.