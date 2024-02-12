MQM –P Marks ‘Youm E Tashakur’
Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) –Pakistan on Sunday celebrated the victory in the general elections 2024 by observing ‘Youm e Tashakur’ at Jinnah Ground here.
Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Convener Mustafa Kamal, Senior Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar and other leaders addressed the workers on the occasion.
They said that today the workers of MQM Pakistan had gathered here to celebrate the win in the general elections.
