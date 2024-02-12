Open Menu

MQM –P Marks ‘Youm E Tashakur’

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM

MQM –P marks ‘Youm e Tashakur’

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) –Pakistan on Sunday celebrated the victory in the general elections 2024 by observing ‘Youm e Tashakur’ at Jinnah Ground here.

Convener of MQM Pakistan Dr.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Senior Convener Mustafa Kamal, Senior Convener Dr. Farooq Sattar and other leaders addressed the workers on the occasion.

They said that today the workers of MQM Pakistan had gathered here to celebrate the win in the general elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan MQM Farooq Sattar Khalid Maqbool Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

17 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

1 day ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

1 day ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

1 day ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

1 day ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

1 day ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

2 days ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

2 days ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan