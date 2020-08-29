UrduPoint.com
MQM-P, Mayor HMC Grieved Over Death Of Aftab Shaikh

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 10:45 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation have expressed condolence over the death of former Mayor and ex-Principal Law College Aftab Ahmed Shaikh.

In the condolence messages the mayor and office bearers of MQM-Peulogized the services of Shaikh, prayed for the departed soul andcondoled with the family.

