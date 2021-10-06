UrduPoint.com

MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee Invites Business Community To Participate In Rally

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 10:17 PM

MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites business community to participate in Rally

The Member Coordination Committee Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Abu Bakar on Wednesday invited the business community of Hyderabad to participate in "Hyderabad Citizens Rights Rally" to be taken out under the banner of MQM (P) on 10 October

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Member Coordination Committee Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Abu Bakar on Wednesday invited the business community of Hyderabad to participate in "Hyderabad Citizens Rights Rally" to be taken out under the banner of MQM (P) on 10 October.

During his visit to HCCI, he said that the objective of the rally was to raise the issues of the citizens of Hyderabad and provision of basic rights to them.

The citizens of Hyderabad fulfilled their responsibilities by electing MQM (P) candidates in the elections and now it is the responsibility of the party to strive for their rights, he added.

He also thanked the newly elected office bearers of HCCI and hoped that they would strive for the rights of the business community of Hyderabad.

The President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif and Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi welcomed the guest and praised the efforts of MQM (P) MNA Salahuddin for talking on the issues of the business community of Hyderabad at the floor of national assembly.

Among others, Zonal Incharge MQM (P) Hyderabad Zafar Siddiqui, Member Sindh Tanzeemi Committee Muhammad Ali Shah, MNA Salahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji were also accompanied the Member MQM (P) Coordination Committee.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly MQM Business Visit Rashid Hyderabad Muhammad Ali October P

Recent Stories

Arlington Police Say 4 Injured in Texas High Schoo ..

Arlington Police Say 4 Injured in Texas High School Shooting, Gunman Identified

15 seconds ago
 Sherman, Indian Foreign Secretary Discuss Cooperat ..

Sherman, Indian Foreign Secretary Discuss Cooperation in Indo-Pacific - US State ..

17 seconds ago
 'All Clear' Given in Texas High School Shooting, S ..

'All Clear' Given in Texas High School Shooting, Students Exiting Building - Rep ..

20 seconds ago
 UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Y ..

UN envoy calls for 'inclusive settlement' to end Yemen war

3 minutes ago
 Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing ..

Provinces urged to follow Punjab, ICT in bringing down flour prices

3 minutes ago
 Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

Education is top priority of govt: Arslan

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.