MQM (P) Member Coordination Committee invites business community to participate in Rally

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The Member Coordination Committee Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan Abu Bakar on Wednesday invited the business community of Hyderabad to participate in "Hyderabad Citizens Rights Rally" to be taken out under the banner of MQM (P) on 10 October.

During his visit to HCCI, he said that the objective of the rally was to raise the issues of the citizens of Hyderabad and provision of basic rights to them.

The citizens of Hyderabad fulfilled their responsibilities by electing MQM (P) candidates in the elections and now it is the responsibility of the party to strive for their rights, he added.

He also thanked the newly elected office bearers of HCCI and hoped that they would strive for the rights of the business community of Hyderabad.

The President HCCI Muhammad Faizan Elahi, Senior Vice President Muhammad Arif and Vice President Danish Shafiq Qureshi welcomed the guest and praised the efforts of MQM (P) MNA Salahuddin for talking on the issues of the business community of Hyderabad at the floor of national assembly.

Among others, Zonal Incharge MQM (P) Hyderabad Zafar Siddiqui, Member Sindh Tanzeemi Committee Muhammad Ali Shah, MNA Salahuddin and MPA Rashid Khilji were also accompanied the Member MQM (P) Coordination Committee.