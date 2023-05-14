MQM-P MNAs deplore HESCO for not overhauling its transmission system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad-based MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have deplored that despite repeated requests to do away with unscheduled and extended outages, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) is not overhauling its transmission system.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MNAs Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Salahuddin said with the start of the summer season the incidents of faults in the pole-mounted transformers and the transmission cables had begun to occur.

They added that long before the beginning of the summer season they several times approached the top officers of HESCO and requested them to address issues in the transmission system to avoid outages due to faults during the summer season.

However, they lamented their repeated requests and warnings fell on deaf ears.

They bewailed that the citizens were suffering up to 14 hours of scheduled and unscheduled load shedding.

"Men, women, children and elders are suffering during the sweltering summer heat. Even the students taking the board exams suffer from outages," they said.

They added that small and big businesses were also confronting financial losses due to the outages.

The MNAs urged Federal Minister Khurram Dastagir to take notice of the poor performance of HESCO and address the complaints of the consumers.