MQM-P MNAs Deplore HESCO For Not Taking Concrete Steps To Improve Power System

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 01:10 AM

MQM-P MNAs deplore HESCO for not taking concrete steps to improve power system

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement of Pakistan (MQM-P) Salah-ud-Din and Engineer Sabir Qaimkhani have said that despite drawing attention several times, HESCO Management has not yet taken concrete steps for bringing improvement in the electricity system, as a result, the whole Hyderabad city turned into darkness after the recent downpour.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the MNAs said that they had reminded HESCO management to complete necessary maintenance work ahead of rainfall but it failed to expedite maintenance work.

MNAs demanded to install more transformers in overloaded areas and make necessary arrangements to avert power failure during monsoon rainfall.

They demanded Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastagir and HESCO Chief Muzaffar Abbasi to take notice of prolonged load-shedding and replace damaged transformers on a priority basis and ensure uninterrupted power supply after rectifying the malfunction of the system of electricity

