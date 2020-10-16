MQM-P MNAs expresses grave concern over gas load shedding

Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Members National Assembly from Hyderabad Salahuddin and Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani have expressed their grave concern over gas load shedding and low pressure supply adding that at the advent of winter season, the issue was causing great inconvenience to the citizens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Muttahida Qoumi Movement Pakistan's (MQM-P) Members National Assembly from Hyderabad Salahuddin and Sabir Hussain Kaimkhani have expressed their grave concern over gas load shedding and low pressure supply adding that at the advent of winter season, the issue was causing great inconvenience to the citizens.

In a joint statement issued here on Friday, they said that due to loadshedding in morning and evening hours as well as supply of natural gas at low pressure by SSGC citizens have been compelled to purchase gas cylinders and woods at high prices.

They demanded the high ups of the government to take notice of the issue and ask the SSGC management to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to citizens of Hyderabad.