UrduPoint.com

MQM-P MNAs Seek Details Of Funds Given To HESCO For Cyclone-cause Emergency Response

Faizan Hashmi Published June 18, 2023 | 09:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :The MNAs of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have sought the details of funds given by the Federal government to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for the cyclone Biporjoy causing an emergency response.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, MNA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and MNA Salahuddin, both of whom were elected from Hyderabad, expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of HESCO.

They said the power outages frequently struck parts of Hyderabad during light to moderate rain during the last few days.

The MNAs requested Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to direct the officers of HESCO to submit details of the expenditures incurred during the cyclone and rain-related operations.

